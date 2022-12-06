Real Madrid in official talks over forward transfer but Chelsea aren’t giving up just yet

Real Madrid are now leading the chase for the transfer of Palmeiras and Brazil wonderkid Endrick, but Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain won’t give up pursuing him as well.

The 16-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects in world football right now, having already made a great impact on the Palmeiras first-team, and it now looks like he could have his future resolved soon, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Endrick could join Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes as a talented young Brazilian player to join Real in a bid to kickstart his career, but Romano has stressed that it looks like Chelsea and PSG will keep on pushing to move back into the front of the queue for his signature.

“I’ve been saying all along, there are three clubs – Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain – in the race for Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick – probably the most exciting young player in South American football right now,” Romano said.

“Chelsea are pushing, PSG have had a bid turned down by Palmeiras, rumours about Barcelona are not concrete – they like the player but there have never been any negotiations with the club or the player.

“So, now, Real Madrid are really pushing and we can say they are leading the race to sign Endrick.

“Official talks with Palmeiras have now begun – Real Madrid are negotiating with the Brazilian club for Endrick’s transfer. Let me make it clear, though, the transfer is not for now or next summer, but for June 2024, when Endrick turns 18.

“Chelsea are still in talks on the player’s side, but Real Madrid are in official talks with Palmeiras to discuss the package of the deal. Palmeiras want €60m and they want that fee, but it could be done with add-ons and bonuses.

“The expectation of all the people involved in this deal is that it will be completed by the end of December, so in the next few weeks it could be done. Real Madrid are leading the race, so we’ll see if they can get it done before the end of the month.

“PSG and Chelsea will not give up, the transfer market can be crazy and unpredictable, so let’s see what happens.”

It would now be quite an achievement by Chelsea if they signed Endrick ahead of Real Madrid, with the Blues surely up against it due to the major pull factor that the Spanish giants continue to have as one of the biggest names and most successful clubs in world football.