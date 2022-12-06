Cristiano Ronaldo could still be a good signing for Chelsea, but their focus for the moment is on younger players, according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Ronaldo recently had his contract terminated by Manchester United, but it seems he’s still keen to remain in Europe, despite an offer on the table for him from Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr.

The Portugal international will not decide his future until after the World Cup, but Romano believes he could still add something to this Chelsea side.

Even at the age of 37, Ronaldo is surely one of the finest finishers in the game, having scored an impressive 24 goals in all competitions for Man Utd last term.

Chelsea are also lacking goals at the moment as the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling struggle to hit top form, so there could be some sense in bringing in Ronaldo as a short-term option.

It doesn’t seem likely for the moment, but Al Nassr is not a done deal either, according to Romano.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is 100% focused on the World Cup, right after he will decide on his future,” the transfer news expert said.

“Al Nassr’s bid is official and concrete, they are pushing and they want Ronaldo so that’s why they have a chance. Of course on Ronaldo’s side they still hope to find a solution in Europe, the market can change in five minutes for a free agent.

“On Chelsea, I think Cristiano is always a good idea, he could give them a goal threat and great experience and winning mentality, but their project is more about young players right now.”