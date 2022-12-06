Cristiano Ronaldo has denied links to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr after reports suggested he would complete a January move to the club.

The 37-year-old left Manchester United in November via a mutual agreement to terminate his contract early.

Since then, speculation has circulated regarding where Ronaldo will end up in January, as a deal is yet to be publicly announced.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently prioritising the World Cup with Portugal, who reached the quarter-finals today after a 6-1 win against Switzerland. Ronaldo was left out of the starting lineup and Goncalo Ramos, who was deployed in his position, netted a hattrick on his first start.

Al Nassr’s proposal to Ronaldo

Al Nassr have tabled a proposal for Ronaldo, in which they will pay the forward €200 million per year until 2025. Reports spread earlier today that Ronaldo had agreed to the deal, however, he confirmed after tonight’s match that this was not the case and branded the links as “not true”.