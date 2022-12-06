Dion Drena Beljo has made an appeal to Newcastle, saying that the movie “Goal” was the catalyst for his early passion for the Magpies.

The 20-year-old discussed a potential move to the Premier League in an interview with Sky Germany, praising Newcastle’s “great fanbase” and “financial power” in the wake of the recent purchase.





“I wouldn’t mind winning the Premier League! I watch almost every game in England. Honestly.

“The best players in the world play there. The Premier League is the best league in the world. Of course, there are Bayern, Paris and Real in the other leagues.

“But in England there are so many teams with a lot of quality. The football there is very intense, but mainly I watch the games because I play a virtual manager game with my friends. So, I have to keep an eye on everything there. I really enjoy that.

“Most recently Manchester United (are his favourite team) because of Cristiano Ronaldo, but there is another team that will surely surprise you: Newcastle United!

“Because when I was a kid, I watched the film ‘Goal’ and the player in that film fulfilled his dream of a professional career at Newcastle.

“I think Newcastle will be even better in real life. Because of their financial power and the incredible fans.“ – said the young striker.