Eddie Howe has told Ashworth to sign Premier League and USA star

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Antonee Robinson from Premier League rivals Fulham during the January transfer window.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who reports that the Magpies want to bring in a left-back during the winter window and have identified the USA star as a potential target.

The 25-year-old has impressed for Fulham during the opening part of their Premier League return and showed glimpses of his quality at the World Cup also.

The left-back could be a good signing for Newcastle as they have been using centre-back Dan Burn in the position, but it might be hard to lure him away from Craven Cottage mid-season.

Robinson is also wanted by Inter Milan, states the report, but whether Fulham will want to sell the star remains to be seen.