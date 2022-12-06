Erik ten Hag to bring Jadon Sancho back into to Manchester United squad next week

Manchester United are already preparing for their return to action, even as the World Cup plays out the final stages of the Round of 16. The Red Devils are in the South of Spain as part of a warm weather training camp for the next week, before returning to England ahead of their first game back against Burnley on the 21st of December.

To the surprise of many, Jadon Sancho is not with them. Manager Erik ten Hag has made the decision to send Sancho to the Netherlands on a specialised training programme to ensure he is in the best shape for the return to action.

As per The Mirror, Sancho has been informed that he will return to the group once the United squad come back from Spain, where they will play two friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis before they return. Ten Hag only has thirteen senior players at his disposal due to international absences.

Sancho is one of the untapped assets for ten Hag to get the best of. Since his move to United two summers ago, the talented young winger has not been able to showcase his ability. While no doubt part of that obviously falls on him, many would argue that he has not been given the circumstances in which to shine either.