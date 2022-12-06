Exclusive: Man Utd not out of Bellingham race, Arsenal transfer target’s future still open – Fabrizio Romano

Good morning guys, I hope you enjoy today’s Daily Briefing – sign up here to get the ad-free version in your inbox every Sunday-Thursday morning!

Read on for today’s headlines, featuring the latest on Youri Tielemans and Arsenal, clarification of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation, and the truth about Manchester United’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham…

AC Milan

Olivier Giroud is set to extend his contract with AC Milan after the World Cup. New deal proposal will be ready in order to get the documents signed done as soon as possible. Giroud’s main focus for now is on the World Cup but he’d be more than happy to continue with Milan.

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli on Rafael Leao contract talks: “He’s really happy with us, it’s clear. Maldini and Rafa’s camp are in negotiations. We’re waiting for good news. He’s happy with Milan, I want him to stay.”

Arsenal

Youri Tielemans has not given his word to any club, yet. It’s still open and he will decide at the right moment.

Barcelona are linked to all the free agent players on the market as they always monitor the free agents market, but it’s not something advanced as things stand.

Barcelona

There’s been talk of Barcelona giving up on Youri Tielemans because he’s given his word to Arsenal, but that’s not the case. They’ll continue to be linked with free agents, I’m sure, but nothing is advanced yet.

Cesar Azpilicueta: “New Chelsea owners have changed my situation, they wanted to keep me at all costs despite contract situation — I told that to Barcelona. I’m sure Xavi understood my point. Also, London is my home.”

Bayern Munich

Gregor Kobel on FC Bayern links: “I did not hear those stories and that’s not of interest to me either. I play for Borussia Dortmund and we have big plans with BVB. That’s all I care about.”

Celtic

Josip Juranovic is attracting interest from many clubs after a strong World Cup for Croatia. Celtic are open to discussing offers as they’ve already secured a replacement right-back in the form of Alistair Johnston in case Juranovic leaves in upcoming transfer windows.

Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta: “New Chelsea owners have changed my situation, they wanted to keep me at all costs despite contract situation — I told that to Barcelona. I’m sure Xavi understood my point. Also, London is my home.”

Germany

Official. Oliver Bierhoff’s contract at the DFB has been terminated — he’s out of the project after disappointing World Cup results for Germany.

Inter Milan

Denzel Dumfries’ agent Rafaela Pimenta when asked on potential move to Premier League club: “I hope his value doesn’t increase — otherwise it will be difficult to transfer him.”