Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has labelled Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson as “sneaky” for their public affection for Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old starlet has continued his outstanding Borussia Dortmund form to the world’s biggest stage, as he has contributed one goal and one assist for England at the World Cup.

Aside from his contributions, Bellingham’s all-round performances have been nothing short of extraordinary. He is already regarded as a complete midfielder due to his abilities in both attacking and defensive positions. The teenager is strong, versatile and has outstanding vision and passing qualities.

Due to this, he is the most sought-after prospect in football right now. The likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all in the race for Bellingham’s signature and he is expected to leave Dortmund in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has been named as one of the “frontrunners” in the battle for the Birmingham-born talent and it looks as though he has his English players doing the groundwork during the World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold and Henderson have shared social media posts with Bellingham and have been full of praise for the youngster during interviews, in which they have also laughed off the prospect of him joining their club.

Bellingham also assisted the Liverpool captain in England’s Round of 16 tie with Senegal. The pair displayed a boxing weigh-in-like celebration, which was later recreated by the two Liverpool players.

Neville weighs in on Liverpool connection with Bellingham

Neville, who remains a huge Red Devils fan after spending his whole career with them, was vocal about the Liverpool players’ clear affection for Bellingham. He said on Sky Sports (via ESPN): “You see Trent Alexander-Arnold going for a walk with him, you see Jordan Henderson cuddling up to him at the end of the game. And you think, ‘you sneaky little s*ds’.”