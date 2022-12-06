Good news coming out of Barcelona for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag

Barcelona have approached the entourage of Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong in an effort to lower the Dutchman’s wages and free up funds for the upcoming transfer window.

The midfielder was part of one of the biggest transfer sagas during the summer window as Man United pursued the Dutch star for the majority of the transfer period.

Barcelona tried to get De Jong to reduce his wages during the summer and were also willing to let the 25-year-old depart for Old Trafford in a bid to raise funds but the former Ajax star did not want to leave, states the Daily Mail.

According to Sport, Barcelona now want to free up De Jong’s contract again, either by reducing his wages or letting him go altogether.

De Jong’s contract expires in 2026 and a fee to pull him away from that deal would likely be around the €85m, which is what Man United agreed with Barcelona over the summer, as reported by The Athletic.

Sport reports that the Catalan club would be willing to extend De Jong’s contract past 2026 on a reduced wage but should he fail to agree on lesser terms, could that lead to a move to Old Trafford?

Therefore, this small bit of news could be significant for Erik ten Hag, who would love to have the Dutchman at Man United.