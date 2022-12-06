Huge news coming out of French camp about key star that will encourage England

A big story has emerged out of the French camp on Tuesday as the defending World Cup champions did not have their main man participating in training.

According to the Daily Mail, France’s top scorer Kylian Mbappe did not come out to train with his France team-mates on Tuesday just four days before their huge World Cup quarter-final clash with England.

Les Bleus staff said that the PSG superstar did not take part in the session due to ongoing recovery work following their victory over Poland on Sunday, despite others who featured in the same match taking part in the session.

This is a normal procedure to undergo after a match and with four days until the England match, Mbappe will have plenty of time to prepare for the clash.

However, this adds a little bit of drama before the quarter-finals and it is a situation Gareth Southgate and England will have an eye on.

Mbappe is having an incredible tournament so far and is France’s most dangerous weapon. Should the PSG superstar miss the match with England, this would make the Three Lions favourites heading into the tie.