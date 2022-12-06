David Moyes is close to getting the sack at West Ham over a disagreement regarding transfers with co-chairman David Sullivan.

The Scottish boss oversaw an impressive season for the Hammers last time around as the London club went deep in the Europa League and finished seventh in the Premier League.

However, things have been very tough in the league this season as the Irons are just one point off of the relegation zone.

According to Football Insider, Moyes has an increasingly tense relationship with co-chairman David Sullivan, and the manager’s power base has been diluted this year as a result of bad results.

There has been disagreements over transfers states the report, with Sullivan and Moyes at odds over how signings should be sourced.

It is said that Moyes will take charge of West Ham when they resume their campaign against Arsenal on Boxing Day, but the Hammers boss could lose his job early in the new year if results don’t improve.