Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has stated that he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal’s match with Switzerland as a result of his poor performances rather than his reaction to coming off against South Korea.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos stated yesterday that he didn’t like the 37-year-old’s reaction to being taken off in their last group stage outing against South Korea and many suggested that the superstar should be dropped, not only for that but for his performances as well.

Ronaldo has continued his club form into the World Cup and has been poor aside from Portugal’s first match against Ghana and Carragher believes this is the reason the 37-year-old has been dropped for the last 16 clash with Switzerland.

As the team news came in for Portugal vs Switzerland, the big story was Ronaldo starting from the bench and Jamie Carragher gave his opinion on the matter.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “Would Santos the manager of Portugal drop Ronaldo just because of his reaction to being subbed in the last game? A manager at club level, maybe yes. With possibly 3 games to a World Cup final. I think he has been left out because of his performances not his reaction.”

Ronaldo previously ignored Carragher on a Sky Sports broadcast as he warmed up for a Man United match due to previous comments about him and it is likely that the 37-year-old won’t like this opinion too much either.