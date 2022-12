Despite the fact that Willy Gnonto assisted Cody Drameh in scoring on the second day of Leeds United’s training camp in Valencia, Yorkshire Evening Post writer Graham Smyth alleges that manager Jesse Marsch snapped at the wonderkid.

Gnonto started slowly at Leeds but now has become a regular for the Yorkshire club after assisting two goals in November for the club.

The speedy striker joined the club very late on deadline day after Leeds failed with bids to sign Bamba Dieng and Cody Gakpo.