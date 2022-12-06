Journalist confirms Manchester United interest in 27-year-old defender

Manchester United have been linked with the Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the 27-year-old right-back is expected to leave Celtic in January, and the likes of Manchester United and West Ham United are keen on securing his services.

Dean Jones said to GMS: “Manchester United have had a close eye on him for sure. “To be honest, his valuation is going to depend on which level of club comes in for him, because if it’s Man United, you hike it up. But if it’s a West Ham, then you’re not going to be getting as much.”

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan Bissaka has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he is expected to leave the club soon. Erik ten Hag will have to bring in a quality replacement and Juranovic could prove to be a smart acquisition.

Wan Bissaka has lost his first team berth to the Portuguese international Diogo Dalot, who has cemented his place in the starting lineup.

It will be interesting to see if Juranovic can come in and push Dalot for the starting berth at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are currently fighting for a place in the top four and it will be interesting to see if they can secure Champions League qualification by the end of the season.

As for Juranovic, the 27-year-old has done well at Celtic, and he will be hoping to prove himself in the Premier League if a move to Manchester United materialises.

The opportunity to join the Red Devils will be a hugely attractive proposition for the defender and it would be a massive step up in his career. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can now agree on a fee with Celtic for the Croatian.