Leeds United will try to keep hold of Tyler Adams despite recent transfer rumours about the USA international’s future.

Adams joined Leeds from RB Leipzig in the summer and has settled quickly to make a positive impact for Jesse Marsch’s side in the Premier League.

This has inevitably led to speculation about Adams’ future, but Fabrizio Romano has some reassuring news for Leeds fans in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive column on CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Romano insists there are not currently any talks over Inter Milan trying to sign Adams, while he also didn’t even mention Manchester United.

This follows Dean Jones telling Give Me Sport that he also couldn’t see the 23-year-old moving to Man Utd.

On Adams’ future, Romano said: “Inter Milan are not in talks to sign Tyler Adams as things stand.

“I’m sure Leeds will try to keep him, they love Tyler as player but also I’m told they love his attitude in the dressing room.

“It always depends on the proposals, we will see; too early to say. But I think he’s very good player with a top future.”

Leeds had a difficult summer as they lost star duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, but Adams has proven a great signing for the Yorkshire outfit and they won’t want to sell another big name again so soon.