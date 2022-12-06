Former Celtic star Charlie Nicholas is worried Josip Juranovic may leave the Scottish side for West Ham United.

Juranovic featured for Croatia as they booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals after knocking out underdogs Japan in a penalty shootout.

Zlatko Dalic’s squad will now face tournament favourites Brazil, who have looked like an ever-threatening force when playing in Qatar.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic are preparing for clubs to approach Juranovic in January. He cost just £2.5 million in 2021 but may have increased his price tag with his performances throughout the competition, especially if the 27-year-old can keep the likes of Vinicius Jr, Neymar and Richarlison quiet.

The Irons will be keen to bolster their squad after a dismal start to the season. David Moyes will be well aware his managerial reign is on thin ice unless he can oversee victories when club football resumes, and signings in the winter may help his case.

Celtic legend weighs in

Nicholas said to The Express: “I am concerned with what is happening on the contract front with Josip Juranovic and Giorgios Giakoumakis at Celtic. Both are big players. So it’s alarming they could be sold by the club if neither are able to agree new deals. Players come and go, I get it. But the bigger picture worries me. What does Postecoglou really think about losing two of his key men?”