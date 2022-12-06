Star told to leave Leicester in order to save his career

Danish football expert Allan Kuhn has suggested that Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard should change clubs in the January window.

Vestergaard shone at Southampton before joining the Foxes, but it’s fair to say he’s struggled to really kick on from there, and is now out of favour in Brendan Rodgers’ first-team plans.

“He must leave that club as soon as possible if he wants to return to the national team again. I think it is completely fair Hjulmand has not selected a player who has not played at all in the Premier League this season,” Kuhn told Viaplay, relayed by Tipsbladet.

The pundit added that he thinks Vestergaard could do well to stay in the Premier League if he does leave the King Power Stadium.

“Yes, I would think so, but he must think very carefully about his next career choice, that he will play continuously, because we have seen that when he does, he has been a fantastic player for the Danish national team. Also, for Southampton before he came to Leicester,” he explained.