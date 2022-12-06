Liverpool complain to UEFA about Real Madrid’s behaviour ahead of last 16 Champions League tie

Liverpool have contacted both UEFA and Real Madrid to complain about their ticket allocation for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Bernabeu.

This is according to The Athletic, as the La Liga giants have only set aside 1,800 tickets for Reds fans to enter the Bernabeu which is well below what fans of the Premier League club are entitled to.

The defending European champions are understood to have taken the decision in response to the ongoing redevelopment of their stadium. However, even with a reduced capacity of around 60,000, UEFA’s regulations state that an away team is entitled to at least five per cent of the seats, which in this case would be around 3,000.

Anfield officials say the figure is “significantly less than expected” for the showdown on March 15 and the process was put in motion after unions connected to the club asked them to raise their concerns.

The tie is a repeat of last year’s final which Real Madrid won 1-0 in Paris to claim their 14th European crown. This fixture has not been kind to Liverpool throughout the years and will be seeking some sort of revenge when the teams meet next year.

This story is one of many that will pop up before the clubs eventually meet in February as this heavyweight European clash always has some big headlines attached to it.