Liverpool fans are convinced they’ve spotted ANOTHER major Jude Bellingham transfer hint

Liverpool fans seem pretty convinced that there are even more Jude Bellingham transfer hints emerging at the World Cup.

The England international has been a joy to watch for the Three Lions in Qatar, further enhancing his reputation as one of the best young footballers on the planet.

Liverpool are one of the teams being most strongly linked with Bellingham at the moment, and it’s notable that he’s spent a lot of time hanging around with Reds stars Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the World Cup.

As well as that, some fans are now spotting a lot of social media interaction with current or former LFC players…

Liverpool fans will surely be keeping a close eye on this in the months ahead, with Bellingham looking like he’d be a dream signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Still, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid will also surely be in the race for the former Birmingham City wonderkid.