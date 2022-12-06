Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has heaped praise onto Alejandro Garnacho after his rise in the first-team this season.

The talented young Argentine has shown glimpses of huge potential when he’s played for Man Utd so far this term, and Brown thinks he’ll be giving Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag a real headache.

United have a number of other fine attacking players at the moment, including big names and proven players like Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, but Garnacho is showing he deserves a chance.

Brown has been impressed with the potential the 18-year-old has shown, and thinks he’s showing the right attitude and mentality to go alongside his natural ability.

“He is a great young player, I love his attitude on the pitch, the way he wants it, the way he attacks. With young kids sometimes, it like, “give me the ball and I will give it straight back to you”,” Brown told the Metro.

“But he’s not into that, he wants to show everyone how good he is. He wants to do well for himself and do well for the team. I think the manager has done well too holding off on him for quite a long time in that first period of the season.

“I know he has been training with the lads every day and he has probably been a bit frustrated he hasn’t been involved a little bit earlier.

“But that has helped him, getting that bit of anger out to show that he is good enough to play in this team. Now it is just about managing that.”

“There are quite a few wide players, if someone is not playing well, there is a respect there that if Garnacho keeps playing well, he is going to keep playing. He steps everyone’s levels up.

“We have quite a few players who can play in those positions so it’s a huge boost. It gives the manager a headache but it s good for fans if they are all battling and there is no sulking going on. That is what makes a winning team. You play so well that the manager just can’t take you out.”

United fans will be excited to witness Garnacho’s recent rise, and it could be that he’ll give Ten Hag a useful option up front in the second half of the season after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.