Manchester United looking at 29-year-old La Liga ace to replace key star

Manchester United have linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are looking at a number of goalkeepers as a replacement for David De Gea and the Slovenian shot-stopper Jan Oblak has emerged as a target.

The 29-year-old has been an exceptional player for Atletico Madrid since joining the club and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can lure him away from Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid are going through a bit of a financial crisis after exiting the Champions League in the group stages and they could be forced to cash in on some of their players in order to balance the books.

Furthermore, Oblak has not been at his best this season, and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish giants decide to cash in on him and re-invest the money into the playing squad.

As far as David De Gea is concerned, he has done reasonably well for Manchester United this season, but he is not well suited to Erik ten Hag’s style of passing football.

De Gea has done reasonably well with this distribution from the back but Ten Hag is looking for a keeper who is more comfortable on the ball.

The report adds that Yann Sommer and Vlachodimos Odysseas are also on Manchester United’s wish list.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to bring in a new number one at the end of the season.