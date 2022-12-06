Manchester United out of the race to sign €150m-rated World Cup star

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move away from the German club for months now.

The 19-year-old central midfielder has done well in the Bundesliga this season and he has been outstanding with England during the World Cup.

The 19-year-old is one of the best young players in the world right now and he has been linked with several top European clubs.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Manchester United were one of the clubs chasing the highly talented central midfielder, but they are now out of the race to sign him.

The player has been linked with clubs like Liverpool in recent months and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Bellingham has already established himself as an important player for club and country, and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class footballer.

It will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to pay his massive asking price at the end of the season. There have been rumours that Bellingham could cost around €150 million.

Dortmund will certainly be hoping that the 19-year-old continues to perform at a high level at the World Cup and it will only add to his premium price tag.

That said, the 19-year-old has the potential to justify the massive outlay in the long run.

The player has been linked with European giants Real Madrid as well and it will be interesting to see if they can fend off competition from Premier League clubs and secure his services at the end of the season.