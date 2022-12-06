Exclusive: Man United will try to sign world class midfielder but are aware Liverpool & City have the edge

Manchester United may not be out of the race for Jude Bellingham after all, according to the latest transfer news update from Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is currently enjoying a hugely impressive World Cup with England, and it’s easy to imagine there’ll be a long list of top clubs desperately trying to win the race for his signature next summer.

Despite some reports that Man Utd would not be one of them, Romano has stated that that is not necessarily the case, and that he thinks they will keep trying, even though they’re aware that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are probably in a stronger position.

“As far as I understand, it’s not that Manchester United are out of the race,” Romano explained.

“They want Bellingham but they know Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid have different power on the market at this stage of their project.

“So Man United will try but they know it’s more than difficult. Focus now is on January, not on June yet.”

Bellingham would be a dream signing for United if they could pull it off, but he’d surely be better off picking Liverpool or City right now if he wants to make the most of his career.

Many top players have moved to Old Trafford and flopped in recent times, whereas managers like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola could be ideal to get the best out of Bellingham.

The 19-year-old could be a perfect long-term replacement for the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner at Anfield, while City could probably do with bringing someone in as Ilkay Gundogan nears the end of his contract.

Romano has also previously stated that MUFC were not as close as had been suggested to signing Bellingham before he went to Dortmund.