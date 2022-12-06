Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a transfer swoop for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuador international has been in outstanding form this season, but it’s not yet clear where he’ll end up next as a host of top clubs look set to scrap it out for his signature.

According to latest reports, Newcastle are up there with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool as being among Caicedo’s main admirers, though Brighton will demand £70million to let him go.

Newcastle could probably afford that after their wealthy Saudi owners have shown a great desire to strengthen this team so it can compete with the top four.

Still, the Magpies also need to ensure they stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play laws.

Caicedo himself may also favour moving to a more established big name who can deliver trophies sooner.