“No possibility” of Premier League club being abandoned in bid to purchase Manchester United

The owners of Newcastle United will not ditch the Tyneside club in order to try and buy Manchester United as they see huge potential in the Magpies.

The news broke last month that Man United fans could be getting their wish as the Glazer family are looking to sell the Premier League giants and will hand the club to the best new owner and will not necessarily accept the highest price in any sale, reported the Guardian.

Ever since, there have been numerous potential owners linked to the club and one has been Saudi Arabia’s PIF – the owners of Newcastle United.

However, Ben Jacobs is reporting that the Saudi group will not abandon Newcastle and any interest coming from Saudi Arabia will emerge from the private sector.

Newcastle chair Yasir Al-Rumayyan sees huge earning potential at #NUFC. Like #LFC and #MUFC, Newcastle have used the Chelsea sale price as a yardstick. PIF believe their £305m purchase was a bargain, especially given the progress the club have made. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 6, 2022

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal has said that should any interest come from the private sector in purchasing Man United, it will be ‘supported’ by government entities.

The Tyneside club are expected to make huge strides in the next few years and will hope to be competing at the top of the Premier League with the likes of Man United.