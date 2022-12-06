Paris Saint-Germain leave race for Brazilian starlet amid Real Madrid interest

Paris Saint-Germain have left the race to sign Palmeiras talent Endrick. 

The teenager has become a sought-after prospect amongst European clubs and is one of the most exciting emerging talents in world football.

He made his debut on October 6, becoming the youngest player to play for the Brazilian side. Endrick then hit another record when he netted twice against Athletico Paranaense, which made him the second youngest goalscorer in Serie A history.

The 16-year-old has since scored another goal and contributed an assist in the league.

For Palmeiras youth team, he netted an extraordinary 165 goals in 169 matches, showing he has the potential to be a prolific striker wherever he moves.

Clubs in the race for Endrick

Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid were all in the race to sign the teenager. The Premier League club gave him a tour of their training facility alongside Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva, yet it’s reigning European giants who are reportedly leading the race, with PSG now accepting defeat and ending their pursuit.

