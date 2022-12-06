Portugal book place in quarter-finals with emphatic performance – Morocco await

Portugal have confirmed their place in the World Cup quarter-finals after a 6-1 win against Switzerland.

Goncalo Ramos became the youngest player to score a hattrick in a knockout game since Pele, as well as being the first player to score three goals on their first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose in 2002.

He was deployed in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who dropped to the bench after a negative reaction to being substituted against South Korea last week.

Goals from Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also helped Portugal on their way to the next round.

Manuel Akanji netted a consolation goal in the second half but at that stage, Switzerland’s exit was all but confirmed.

Next up for the Portuguese

They will face Morocco on Saturday, December 10, who knocked out Spain via a penalty shootout earlier today. Kick-off is at 3 pm.

The winner of that tie will then come up against the winner of France vs England, which is set for Saturday at 7 pm.

