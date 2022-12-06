Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is reportedly refusing to return to the England squad for the World Cup unless he can get guarantees his family will be safe.

The former Manchester City star left the England camp in Qatar to return home after the news that his house had been burgled.

Thankfully none of his family were harmed in the robbery, but it’s an understandably traumatic experience and it seems Sterling is determined to improve their security before he’s prepared to return to the World Cup.

“Raheem has told everyone, ‘There is no way I’m going anywhere unless I’m 100 per cent sure that my family can be kept safe’,” a source told the Sun.

“He is security conscious and part of the reason they moved into the property was that it is on a very exclusive estate, with regular security patrols.

“Despite this, he has still managed to be targeted, which is very upsetting for Raheem and Paige. They have just moved back to London and want to feel safe.”

Sterling has been a key player for England for many years now, and will surely be missed if he cannot come back and play a part in this weekend’s quarter-final tie against France.