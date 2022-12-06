Real Madrid “closing in” on Brazilian wonderkid amid PSG and Chelsea interest

Real Madrid look set to secure one of the most exciting emerging talents in world football.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos are “closing in” on agreeing on a deal for Palmeiras starlet Endrick. They are in advanced talks, with Madrid keen to finalise the transfer as soon as possible, and the full deal is expected to cost around £62 million.

Real Madrid are closing in on Endrick deal. Negotiations are progressing to final stages on personal terms too. ????? #RealMadrid Talks are very advanced with Palmeiras on €60m fee plus taxes. Been told full package will be €72m. Real want to seal & sign the deal very soon. pic.twitter.com/kIpPptR6ec — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2022

Earlier today, Romano confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain had ended their pursuit of the youngster. Chelsea were also keen on securing the forward and even hosted a tour of their training facilities for the player and his family, with Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva present to try and entice Endrick to a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, it is the reigning European champions that look to have come out on top.

Endrick’s career so far

The 16-year-old became the youngest Palmeiras goalscorer in the club’s history shortly after making his first-team debut on October 6. He also became the youngest debutant for the side, as well as the second youngest goalscorer in the history of Brazilian Serie A.

At youth level, he netted an extraordinary 165 goals in 169 matches – talk about prolific.