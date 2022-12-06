Exclusive: Real Madrid star never wanted any other transfer despite interest from Premier League clubs

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior never had any interest in joining any other club despite teams from the Premier League and elsewhere scouting him during his Flamengo days.

It was quickly pretty clear that Vinicius was a special talent as soon as he burst onto the scene as a teenager, and Fabrizio Romano says plenty of clubs from around Europe were monitoring him.

Still, writing in today’s Daily Briefing, Romano makes it clear that Real Madrid were always considered the only option for the player, who has proven a great signing for Los Blancos.

Similarly, it now seems Madrid are making good progress on signing Endrick from Palmeiras, in what could be similarly smart business by the Spanish giants.

“Real Madrid are now leading the race to sign Endrick, pushing as reported in the last few days. Official negotiations are ongoing with Palmeiras on €60m fee, including add-ons,” Romano said.

“PSG and Chelsea also remain in the race, no concrete talks with Barcelona, but Real are ahead right now.

“Of course, Real Madrid have a good history with signing top young talents – they were in control in the race for Vinicius a few years ago as well, and it’s proven a great move for them.

“Speculation was normal as Vinicius was the best talent in South America by far, so all the clubs from England, Spain and Italy sent their scouts to monitor him. Still, he always wanted Real Madrid, he only wanted Real Madrid. There was never another option for him.”

Vinicius scored for Brazil in their World Cup win over South Korea last night and will surely be key to helping the South American giants win this year’s tournament in Qatar.