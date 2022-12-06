‘Strictly disrespectful’ – Roy Keane fumes at West Ham star

Roy Keane was not at all impressed with the Brazil celebrations against South Korea in their 4-1 World Cup win last night.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland star seemed particularly displeased with Brazil players still dancing even after they’d scored their fourth through West Ham ace Lucas Paqueta.

The pundit branded it disrespectful behaviour, even if it is part of their culture.

“It’s like watching Strictly (Come Dancing)…” Keane said on ITV.

“I don’t like this. I know Eni (Aluko) has made the point about (their) culture and it’s the way (they are). But I think that’s really disrespecting the opposition, it’s four and they’re doing it every time.

“I don’t mind a little first kind of jig or whatever they call what they’re doing, it’s the one after that and then the manager getting involved with it. No, I’m not happy with it. I don’t think it’s good at all.”