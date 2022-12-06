Legendary former Barcelona and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o got involved in a nasty brawl at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, which ended up with him appearing to strike a fan in the head with his knee.

Watch below as Eto’o takes selfies with fans before losing his temper with one in particular, having to be held back by several people after something clearly made him really angry.

Eto’o, who also played for the likes of Chelsea and Inter Milan in a glittering career at the highest level, can then be seen smacking the fan in the head with his knee…

?ALERTE ! Samuel Eto’o répond violemment à un YouTubeur Algérien après 9 mois de Harcèlement sur les réseaux sociaux avec ses confrères YouTubeurs à cause du match Algérie-Cameroun. Selon nos sources, la victime AURAIT eu des propos racistes et injurieux envers le président. pic.twitter.com/LXsaJX0cKZ — ??????? ??????????? ??? (@JoueursCMR) December 6, 2022

It’s not entirely clear from the poor quality footage how hard this really hit the other person, but it’s quite something to see Eto’o getting this annoyed.

We’ll have to await any further comment on what provoked this lashing-out by the 41-year-old.