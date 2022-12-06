Leeds United can reportedly seal the transfer of Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic for just £13million this January.

The Serbia international has been linked with the Yorkshire outfit for some time, and it now looks like he can move on the cheap in the middle of this season.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will definitely win the race for Lukic’s signature, but it’s at least encouraging for them that the deal wouldn’t cost a fortune.

Lukic has not yet signed a new contract with Torino and reports from Italy now suggest he’ll be offloaded as soon as possible if that does not change quickly.

Leeds look in position to snap up the 26-year-old on the cheap in what could be a fine move to strengthen their depth in midfield.