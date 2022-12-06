Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Croatian international defender Josko Gvardiol.

According to journalist Dean Jones, it would be a massive statement signing from the Premier League club and Fabio Paratici is keen on securing his services.

Jones said: “If Paratici could convince Gvardiol to join Spurs ahead of Chelsea than he deserves, at the very least, a pat on the back. It would be a serious statement signing from Tottenham if they could get that one over the line.”

The 20-year-old centre-back is widely regarded as one of the best young players around, who has the ability to develop into a world-class footballer.

A move to Tottenham would allow Gvardiol to continue his development while playing alongside better players.

It will be interesting to see if the London club comes forward with a substantial offer for the talented young defender.

Gvardiol has established himself as a key player for club and country and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The talented young defender was linked with a move away from RB Leipzig at the start of the season as well.

The report from Fichajes that Spurs want to sign the player in order to convince manager, Antonio Conte and star striker, Harry Kane of the club’s ambitions in the transfer market.

Kane has been linked with a move away from the club for months and Conte is nearing the end of his contract at the London club.

It seems that Gvardiol will be important to the squad in more ways than one and it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Spurs are not the only Premier League club keen on signing the 20-year-old and Chelsea are thought to be in the race as well.