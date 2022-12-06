Tottenham will only allow Bryan Gil to leave the club if they can bring in a replacement in the transfer market, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Gil has struggled in his time at Spurs, and is currently out of favour with Antonio Conte, though it seems he will not necessarily be cleared to walk away from the club just yet.

Romano states that the Spaniard was also a target for Valencia during the summer, but the situation was the same then, and the deal didn’t happen because of Tottenham’s desire to ensure a replacement was secured first.

“There’s been further speculation about the future of Bryan Gil,” Romano said. “My understanding is he could only leave Tottenham if a replacement will be signed.

“This was the case in August with Valencia move and it’s still the same now.

“It’s too early to say where he could go and if a move will happen at all.”

It will be interesting to see who THFC might go for as a replacement for Gil, who surely won’t be content to stay in north London for much longer.

The 21-year-old could still have a fine career ahead of him, but it’s just not happened for him in English football and a departure seems like the best for all involved.