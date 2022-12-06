Two Brazil stars respond to Roy Keane over criticism of dancing at the World Cup

Manchester United legend Roy Keane is never afraid to express his opinion and this time his comments have been circulated far beyond the shores of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, reaching the other side of the globe.

Keane was almost expectedly dour when he was asked about Brazil’s celebrations against South Korea. The Selecao raced into a four-goal lead against South Korea on Monday night, enjoying themselves by dancing after each goal. They even sought out manager Tite for some samba. On ITV, Keane was critical of the celebrations, explaining that he thought they were disrespectful.

West Ham and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta responded to Keane’s comments, as carried by the Metro.

“The dance is a representation of our joy after scoring a goal. We don’t do it to disrespect anyone, we don’t do it in front of our opponents.”

“We all get together to celebrate. If they don’t like it, there’s not much to say. We’ll keep scoring goals and keep dancing. This is a group that is happy to score, to get the victory and the goals.”

“The problem is with those who don’t like it, because we’ll keep doing it,” added Barcelona’s Raphinha.

“Dance symbolizes the joy of scoring a goal. We don’t do it to disrespect, we don’t go in front of the opponent, we get together and everyone celebrates, it’s our moment, Brazil is celebrating. If they don’t like it, I don’t have much to say to them, we will continue.”

“There is no interpretation [of the celebrations] other than happiness at the goal, happiness for the team and happiness for the performance.”

It does appear to be a debate that has surged out of nowhere. Brazil have been dancing as part of their celebrations for many decades. Indeed, many of the Brazil sides that caused the footballing world to fall in love with their play in the past have incorporated it.