(Video) 21-year-old opens scoring for Portugal with outstanding strike

Goncalo Ramos has opened the scoring for Portugal in their Round of 16 tie against Switzerland. 

The 21-year-old was named in the starting lineup in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, who dropped to the bench following a negative reaction to being substituted in Portugal’s last match against South Korea.

Ramos had evidently earned the trust of Fernando Santos, so much so that he leads the line in his side’s most important and must-win match of the tournament so far.

His strike will certainly give the manager a lot to think about as to who starts up front if they are able to see out the win and progress to the quarter-finals.

Footage courtesy of ITV Sport.

