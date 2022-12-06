Cristiano Ronaldo opted to exit the pitch before his Portugal teammates, who stayed to celebrate their Round of 16 win with fans at the stadium.

Fernando Santos opted to leave the 37-year-old on the bench against Switzerland and whilst the manager did not confirm his reasoning, it was believed to be because of Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted against South Korea last week.

His decision paid off though, as 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos took Ronaldo’s place in the starting lineup and he went on to score a hattrick on his first World Cup start. He also became the youngest player to score three in a knockout match since Pele.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did make a short cameo in the closing stages of the match but failed to make a statement in front of goal.

Ronaldo leaves early

He was then spotted leaving before his teammates as they enjoyed the win with supporters.