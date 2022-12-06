Goncalo Ramos has extended Portugal’s lead to 3-0 after scoring the opener in the first half.

The 21-year-old has been deployed up front to lead the line in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, who has dropped to the bench after a negative reaction to being substituted against South Korea.

Ramos scored a stunning strike in the 17th minute before Pepe doubled their lead with a thumping header in the 33rd minute.

The Benfica star then finished off a threatening Portugal attack and has a brace to his name in the World Cup Round of 16.

WHAT A NIGHT HE'S HAVING!! ?@Goncalo88Ramos bags his second goal of the night on just his fourth ever appearance for Portugal!! ?? Is this the end of the road for Switzerland…? ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gABdGstysT — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022

Footage courtesy of ITV.