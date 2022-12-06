(Video) Goncalo Ramos nets first hattrick of 2022 World Cup in his first start

Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos has scored a hattrick in his first World Cup start.

It also marks the first hattrick of the tournament and it encapsulates an outstanding performance for the 21-year-old, who was deployed in the absence of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernando Santos’ trust in the youngster has paid off as the Portuguese team have now delivered their most exceptional performance of the tournament so far, as well as secured their place in the quarter-finals, in which they will face Morocco.

Take a look at his third goal below:

 

Footage courtesy of ITV.

