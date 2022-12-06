Video: Leeds target blasts Portugal into a 4-0 lead as demolition continues

Portugal have demolished Switzerland in their last 16 clash and have now gone 4-0 up thanks to Borussia Dortmund star Raphael Guerreiro. 

The Portuguese have been very impressive whilst the Swiss have equally been as bad but the fourth was a lovely goal, which came through Portugal’s left-back.

Guerriero’s run was picked out by Goncalo Ramos before the Dortmund star blasted the ball in to make it 4-0.

This will certainly impress teams such as Leeds, who have been linked with a move for the left-back, reports TEAMtalk.

