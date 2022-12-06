(Video) Manuel Akanji delivers consolation goal for Switzerland after Portugal thrashing

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has netted a consolation goal for Switzerland after being dominated by Portugal.

Portugal lead 4-1 in their World Cup Round of 16 tie after goals from Goncalo Ramos, Raphael Guerreiro and Pepe all but confirmed their place in the quarter-finals, in which they will face Morocco.

Switzerland have struggled to keep hold of the ball as the Portuguese have displayed a rampant performance, even without five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch.

Take a look at the goal below:

Footage courtesy of ITV.

