Portugal captain Pepe has given his side a two-goal lead in their Round of 16 clash with Switzerland.

The Portuguese now have one foot in the quarter-finals as they lead by two before halftime.

Pepe was given the captain’s armband in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, who was dropped to the bench by Fernando Santos for his antics against South Korea last week.

A Bruno Fernandes corner fell perfectly for the 39-year-old to meet and send straight to the back of the net – an unstoppable effort.

Pepe becomes the second oldest scorer at a World Cup with his first international goals for over 4 years!! ?? 40 years old in 3 months and he's still getting on the scoresheet in the big games… ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ikhXkgrkeE — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022

Footage courtesy of ITV Football.