VIDEO: Sofiane Boufal ends Marcos Llorente with glorious skill

Spain are taking on Morocco in the derby of the Gibraltar Strait in the World Cup and they are not having it all their own way.

The Atlas Lions impressed in their group stage matches, topping the group ahead of Croatia, Belgium and Canada. Throughout the tournament they have conceded just one goal so far and are holding Spain at bay.

However perhaps the best moment of their first half was an incredible piece of skill from former Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal.

Beating Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente all ends up, Boufal’s skill would not have been out of place in a World Cup advert.

The 29-year-old Boufal has always been prodigiously talented with the ball at his feet, but sometimes has struggled for consistency during his career. Often he tends to leave a mark on the fans wherever he goes, even he has never quite turned that talent into consistent production.