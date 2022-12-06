The Sao Paulo defender Luizao’s medical is reportedly about to happen, and West Ham United is close to signing him.

Lucas Paqueta was signed by the Hammers in the summer in a high-profile transfer from Lyon.

Since then, a number of rumors involving Brazilian players moving to East London have surfaced.

Recent rumors about Rodrigo Becao, Gerson, and Matheus Cunha suggest that West Ham is getting close to signing another Brazilian player.

According to UOL Esporte in Brazil, Luizao will reportedly have a medical with West Ham soon, beating

Still, it’s anticipated that the transaction won’t be completed until after Luizao’s contract expires at the end of January.