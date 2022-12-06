West Ham suffer injury blow as star defender leaves Spain-Morocco World Cup tie

West Ham fans might be enjoying the World Cup a little less after they watched one of their major summer investments limp off, potentially exiting the tournament.

Morocco had been holding Spain at bay for over 100 minutes in Qatar, showing almost superhuman levels of stamina to continue making blocks and tackles. In particular, Nayef Aguerd was heroic in the centre of the Moroccan defence next to Romain Saiss.

Aguerd had made several last-ditch challenges to prevent Spain from getting shots away. However after going down several times, Aguerd could no longer continue with an apparent muscle issue. He managed to walk off after a stretcher was brought out, but it will nevertheless have been a concerning sign for David Moyes.

Aguerd has made just four appearances since joining West Ham in the summer from Rennes. Setting them back €35m, it had been hoped he could solidify the defence, but they well have to do without him for several more weeks after the World Cup.