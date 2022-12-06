Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly both been in touch with the representatives of Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.

The highly-rated young USA international has impressed in La Liga in recent times, and it’s not too surprising to see there is a growing list of Premier League clubs eyeing him up.

Musah had a spell at Arsenal as a youngster and they’ve been keeping an eye on him since he left, according to 90min, though Liverpool and Chelsea have now registered an interest with his representatives as well.

Musah looks like he has a big future ahead of him, and that could mean he’d have an important role to play at Anfield or Stamford Bridge for many years to come.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both clubs in need of some changes in midfield right now for a variety of reasons.

Graham Potter faces losing both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho on free transfers in summer 2023, while Jurgen Klopp could simply do with upgrades and younger players coming in as the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara are no longer at their peak.

90min add that Valencia want to tie Musah down to a new contract, with his current deal including a €100m release clause.