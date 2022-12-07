Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is keen on staying at Stamford Bridge for the long run.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, there have been talks of a potential contract extension and Loftus-Cheek has made it clear that he wants to stay at the London club.

He said to Give Me Sport: “It’s an interesting one because not so long ago they were talking about extending his contract and they were going to sit down with him and do that. “Loftus-Cheek, in his eyes, he wants to stay at Chelsea. He’s always maintained the desire to stay here and make it at Chelsea, and he’s continued to prove that in recent seasons.”

The 26-year-old has been an important first-team player for Chelsea this season and he has started 12 Premier League matches for them. With the Blues expecting to lose N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho at the end of the season, they will need to hold on to players like Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of central midfielders in recent months and it will be interesting to see if Graham Potter manages to bring in adequate replacements for Kanté and Jorginho at the end of the season.

Both players will be out of contract soon and the Blues have not managed to tie them down to long-term contracts.

Loftus-Cheek was highly rated when he was coming through the Chelsea Academy and he has had impressive loan spells in the last few seasons. He will be hoping to establish himself as a key starter for Chelsea over the next few months and it remains to be seen whether he can fulfil his tremendous potential at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder has been deployed in a number of positions this season, and he has operated as a wingback as well.

His versatility has been an added bonus for Potter and Chelsea, and the Blues should look to extend his contract in the coming months.