Arsenal to go all-in for midfielder who would consider move in January

Arsenal look set to go all-in for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ahead of a January transfer window move.

Despite their incredible Premier League position, Arsenal could be looking to improve their squad depth going into the second half of the season.

To continue to compete with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, then building a similar strength squad to Pep Guardiola’s will be necessary.

Now, according to Corriere della Sera, relayed by Tutto Juve, Arsenal are ready to go all-in for Milinkovic Savic.

The report claims that the Lazio midfielder may be open to a move during the January transfer window.

With just a year and a half left on his contract, Lazio have to decide whether to stick or twist with their midfielder. If they look to keep hold of him without signing a new deal, then they risk losing him on a free transfer.

Cashing in while they can may be their best option whilst there is interest from a big club, as they may not receive a vast sum of money the closer it gets to his contract expiring.