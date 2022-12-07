Talks held: Arsenal have discussed one option to cope with Gabriel Jesus injury but are reluctant to do so

Arsenal have reportedly discussed the prospect of recalling Folarin Balogun in the January transfer window, depending on Gabriel Jesus’ situation.

The Gunners sent Balogun on loan to Reims this season, and the talented 21-year-old has done well there so far, scoring eight goals in 15 Ligue 1 games.

According to 90min, Arsenal have the option of recalling Balogun in the middle of the season, and have discussed whether or not to do so, with the feeling being that it might not be the best idea to disrupt his progress in France this season.

Balogun is a big prospect for the future and his development will need to be handled well, with a return to perhaps a high-pressure situation at the Emirates Stadium seeming far from ideal for a player of his age and experience.

Still, there’s no doubt Arsenal need to do something if Jesus is out for a long time, so if they don’t recall Balogun then they surely have to enter the transfer market, which could be expensive and complicated.

Jesus has shone since joining AFC in the summer and it could majorly derail the club’s season if he doesn’t recover well from surgery.

